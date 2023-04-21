New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer drops appeal on 10-game ban

1/5

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer will serve a 10-game suspension. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer opted to drop his appeal on the 10-game suspension he received for violating MLB's foreign substance policy, he announced. Scherzer told reporters that he would drop his appeal Thursday night in San Francisco. The ace pitcher was ejected after umpires inspected his hand between the third and fourth innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He received the suspension and was fined for the infraction. Advertisement

Scherzer maintains he only used sweat and rosin on his hand during the game. MLB said Thursday in a news release that officials reviewed video and first-person reports before opting to suspend the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

"I got suspended 10 games," Scherzer told reporters Thursday. "I went through the appeal process. I looked at what the appeal process was going to look like. I thought I was going to get in front of a neutral arbitrator, but I wasn't. It was going to be through MLB.

"Given that process, I wasn't going to come out on top. I'm going to follow what the Mets want to do, that's to accept the suspension and come to a settlement with that. I came to a settlement with MLB on what the fine should be and moved forward. That's the best thing for the Mets at this point."

Advertisement

Scherzer allowed just one hit through three shutout innings Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. MLB said Scherzer was warned earlier in the game and required to make an equipment change. Umpires checked Scherzer's hands and told him to wash his hands after the second inning. Umpires checked him again before the third and found his pitching hand clean, but discovered a sticky substance in the pocket of Scherzer's glove.

Scherzer was then told to replace his glove. MLB said that umpires checked Scherzer again before the fourth and found his hand was "even more glossy and sticky" than it was in the second inning.

"Based on the umpires' training to detect rosin on a pitcher's hands, they concluded that the level of stickiness during the fourth inning check was so extreme that it was inconsistent with the use of rosin and/or sweat alone," MLB said. "Both umpires reported difficulty removing the substance from their own hands for multiple innings afterward."

Scherzer will be allowed to return May 1. The eight-time All-Star is 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA through four starts this season. He missed a start Sunday because of back soreness.

Advertisement

The Mets will face the Giants at 10:15 p.m. EDT Friday in San Francisco. Left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi is expected to start for the Mets.