Tigers, RHP Kenta Maeda agree to $24M deal

1 of 5 | Pitcher Kenta Maeda went 6-8 with a 4.23 ERA in 21 appearances last season for the Minnesota Twins. File Photo by Craig Lassig/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract in free agency. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com about the pact Sunday night. The transaction is pending a physical. Advertisement

Maeda, 35, logged a 4.23 ERA and 6-8 record in 21 appearances last season for the Minnesota Twins. The veteran starter underwent Tommy John surgery near the end of the 2021 season and missed the entire 2022 campaign.

Maeda owns a career 3.92 ERA and 65-49 record over 190 appearances. He made his MLB debut in 2016 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers traded Maeda to the Twins in 2020.

Matt Manning, Reese Olson, Joey Wentz, Sawyer Gipson-Long, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Alex Faedo are among the other pitchers expected to fit in to the Twins' starting rotation. Veteran starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who led the Tigers with 13 wins and posted a 3.30 ERA over 26 starts in 2023, is a free agent.