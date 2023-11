The Oakland Athletics' lease for the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., expires after the 2024 season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- All 30 MLB team owners unanimously approved the Oakland Athletics plans to relocate to Las Vegas, a league source told UPI on Thursday morning. The owners' vote occurred at a meeting Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Legal challenges, including one from a Nevada teachers union regarding use for public funds used for the new stadium project, remain potential obstacles for the move. Advertisement

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to discuss the plan Thursday at a news conference.

The Athletics are to become the second MLB franchise to relocate within the last 52 years. The Montreal Expos were the last team to relocate after owners approved their becoming the Washington Nationals in 2004. The vote was 28-1 vote, with only the Baltimore Orioles dissenting.

The #Athletics have hired Mortenson | McCarthy as the construction manager for the Club's proposed ballpark in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2TR0iEyB5U— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 21, 2023

The Athletics franchise started play in 1901 in Philadelphia. They moved to Kansas City in 1955 and started in Oakland in 1968. They would become the first MLB franchise move three times.

Advertisement

The Athletics' lease for Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season.

Athletics president Dave Kaval announced in April that the franchise agreed to buy 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, near the Las Vegas Strip. Kaval said the Athletics plan to construct a $1.5 billion stadium.

The Athletics have not announced plans for where they plan to play games from 2025 through 2027, before their Las Vegas stadium opens for play in 2028.