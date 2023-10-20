Trending
MLB
Oct. 20, 2023 / 8:43 AM

Rangers' Bruce Bochy 'likes chances' after ALCS-tying, Game 4 loss to Astros

By Alex Butler
Manager Bruce Bochy and the Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
1 of 5 | Manager Bruce Bochy and the Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Manager Bruce Bochy voiced confidence in his players, despite giving up a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros, saying he "always likes [his] chances" with the Texas Rangers.

The Astros crushed the Rangers 10-3 in Game 4 on Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won the first two games of the best-of-seven series Sunday and Monday in Houston. The Astros responded by outscoring them 18-8 over the next two games in Arlington.

Game 5 will be Friday in the same stadium.

"I always like my chances with this club," Bochy told reporters. "They've battled all year. We are playing a good team. Nobody thought this was going to be easy. I've been in this kind of situation where we have to bounce back. That's what we need to do.

"They've played very well in this ballpark. We need to change that. It's all going to be up to us pitching better and scoring some runs."

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went 3 for 4 with three runs scored in the victory. Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and first baseman Jose Abreu provided three RBIs apiece for the Astros.

"Altuve does such an incredible job of setting the tone for us," Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who recorded two hits, told reporters. "He is a very tough out and we are lucky to have him on our team."

The Astros jumped on Rangers starter Andrew Heaney immediately, ripping hits in the first five at-bats of Game 4.

Altuve started the outburst with a double. Center fielder Mauricio Dubon singled three pitches later. Bregman then smacked a 1-1 fastball 98.8 mph to center field for a two-run triple.

Alvarez hit the next pitch back to center field for an RBI single for a 3-0 Astros edge.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia homered to lead off the bottom of the second. Third baseman Josh Jung cut the deficit to one later in the inning with an RBI sacrifice fly. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager tied the score with a 401-foot solo shot in the bottom of the third.

The Astros responded with a four-run fourth and never looked back.

Alvarez gave the lead back to the Astros with an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth at-bat of the inning. Abreu followed with a 438-foot, three-run homer in the next at-bat.

Left fielder Chas McCormick added a 392-foot, two-run homer in the seventh for a 9-3 Astros lead. Alvarez plated the final run of the night with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth.

Astros starter Jose Urquidy allowed five hits and three runs over 2 1/3 innings. The Astros bullpen combined to allow three hits and no runs over the final 6 2/3 innings.

The Rangers will host the Astros in Game 5 at 5:07 p.m. EDT Friday at Globe Life Field.

MLB: Texas Rangers take 2-0 lead in ALCS

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc and catcher Jonah Heim congratulate each other after the Rangers beat the Houston Astros 5-4 in Game 2 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park in Houston on October 16, 2023. The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

