Padres trade for Pirates LHP Rich Hill, 1B Ji Man Choi

Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Rich Hill is set to join his 13th team. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji Man Choi through a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic about the trade Tuesday afternoon. The Pirates will receive Jackson Wolf, Estuar Suarez and Alfonso Rivas in the swap. Advertisement

Hill, 43, was 7-10 with a 4.76 ERA through 22 starts this season for the Pirates. The 19-year veteran is 89-69 with a 3.93 ERA in 372 career appearances.

Hill also spent time with the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs.

He is set to hit free agency this off-season.

Choi, 32, hit .205 with six homers and 11 RBIs through 23 games this season for the Pirates. He owns a .238 average with 67 home runs in eight seasons. Choi also spent time with the Rays, Yankees, Angels and Milwaukee Brewers.

He also is signed through 2023.

Wolf, 24, allowed six hits and three runs in five innings in one start this season for the Padres. He went 8-9 with a 4.08 ERA in 18 starts this season in Class-AA.

He was the No. 16 prospect in the Padres system.

Suero, 17, hit .216 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in 35 games this season for the Arizona Complex League Padres.

Rivas, 26, hit .200 with an RBI and two walks through eight games this season for the Padres. The first baseman hit .332 with nine homers and 40 RBIs through 58 games this year in Class-AAA.

The Pirates (47-58) will host the Detroit Tigers (47-59) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Pittsburgh. The Padres (52-55) will battle the Colorado Rockies (42-64) at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in Denver.