Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 28, 2023 / 3:46 PM

Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly

By Alex Butler
1/5
Starting pitcher Lance Lynn (C) went 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA through 21 starts this season for the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
Starting pitcher Lance Lynn (C) went 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA through 21 starts this season for the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.

Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and USA Today Sports on Friday that the Dodgers will send the White Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson and minor-league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure in the deal.

Advertisement

Kelly, 35, went 1-5 with a 4.97 ERA through 31 appearances this season for the White Sox. The two-time World Series champion has a career 3.98 ERA and 52-37 record.

Kelly played for the Dodgers from 2019 through 2021. He also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. Kelly has a $9.5 million team option in 2024.

RELATED Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson

Lynn, 36, went 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA through 21 starts this season for the White Sox. The two-time All-Star owns a 129-93 record with a 3.71 ERA over his 12-year career.

Lynn previously played for the Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. He is set to hit free agency next off-season.

Advertisement

Nastrini, 23, was the No. 9 prospect in the Dodgers organization. He went 5-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 17 starts this season for the Class-AA Tulsa Drillers.

RELATED Angels trade for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito

Leasure, 24, went 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 29 games this season for the Drillers.

Thompson, 32, hit .155 with five home runs and 14 RBIs through 36 games this season for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers (58-43) will host the Cincinnati Reds (56-48) at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Los Angeles. The White Sox (41-63) will host the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Chicago.

RELATED Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884

Latest Headlines

Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson
MLB // 8 hours ago
Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson
July 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher David Robertson in a trade from the New York Mets, the teams announced early Friday.
Angels trade for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels trade for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito
July 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels added another quality starting pitcher to their rotation, acquiring Lucas Giolito in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, the teams announced.
MLB signs commissioner Rob Manfred through 2029
MLB // 2 days ago
MLB signs commissioner Rob Manfred through 2029
July 26 (UPI) -- MLB team owners voted to extend commissioner Rob Manfred's contract through the 2029 season, the league announced Wednesday.
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
MLB // 2 days ago
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
July 26 (UPI) -- Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Austin Riley teamed up for a rare baseball feat in an Atlanta Braves loss to the Boston Red Sox, completing the first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884.
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
MLB // 4 days ago
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
July 24 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves added depth to their strong bullpen Monday, trading for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn, the team announced.
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
MLB // 4 days ago
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
July 24 (UPI) -- Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff were nearly brought to tears as they gave induction speeches for the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame. The former baseball stars detailed their families and journeys to Cooperstown, N.Y.
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff set for Sunday Baseball Hall of Fame induction
MLB // 1 week ago
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff set for Sunday Baseball Hall of Fame induction
July 21 (UPI) -- Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff will become the newest players inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y. The induction ceremony will air at 1:30 p.m. EDT on MLB Network and MLB.com.
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
July 19 (UPI) -- Patrick Sandoval allowed just two hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings, leading the Los Angeles Angels to another victory and giving the New York Yankees a 1-4 record since the All-Star break.
MLB takes control of Diamondbacks broadcasts from Bally Sports
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB takes control of Diamondbacks broadcasts from Bally Sports
July 18 (UPI) -- MLB will take over production and distribution of all Arizona Diamondbacks locally distributed games, the league announced Tuesday. The moves comes after previous rights holder Diamond Sports Group declared bankruptcy.
Angels' Shohei Othani on pace for 60 homers after crushing 35th vs. Yankees
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels' Shohei Othani on pace for 60 homers after crushing 35th vs. Yankees
July 18 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani smacked his 35th home run of the season to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees for the second consecutive time at Angel Stadium. The blast put Ohtani on track to hit 60 home runs in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start
Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start
LeBron James' son, Bronny, discharged after treatment for cardiac arrest
LeBron James' son, Bronny, discharged after treatment for cardiac arrest
Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson
Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson
Saturday's Jim Dandy at Saratoga a weekend horse racing highlight
Saturday's Jim Dandy at Saratoga a weekend horse racing highlight
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement