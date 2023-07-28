Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly

1/5

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn (C) went 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA through 21 starts this season for the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly. Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and USA Today Sports on Friday that the Dodgers will send the White Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson and minor-league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure in the deal. Advertisement

Kelly, 35, went 1-5 with a 4.97 ERA through 31 appearances this season for the White Sox. The two-time World Series champion has a career 3.98 ERA and 52-37 record.

Kelly played for the Dodgers from 2019 through 2021. He also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. Kelly has a $9.5 million team option in 2024.

Lynn, 36, went 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA through 21 starts this season for the White Sox. The two-time All-Star owns a 129-93 record with a 3.71 ERA over his 12-year career.

Lynn previously played for the Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. He is set to hit free agency next off-season.

Nastrini, 23, was the No. 9 prospect in the Dodgers organization. He went 5-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 17 starts this season for the Class-AA Tulsa Drillers.

Leasure, 24, went 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 29 games this season for the Drillers.

Thompson, 32, hit .155 with five home runs and 14 RBIs through 36 games this season for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers (58-43) will host the Cincinnati Reds (56-48) at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Los Angeles. The White Sox (41-63) will host the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Chicago.