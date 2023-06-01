Trending
June 1, 2023 / 9:12 AM

Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout total 1,351 feet in homers vs. White Sox

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani hit two homers in a win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in Chicago. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
June 1 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout combined for 1,345 feet of home runs, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 12-5 domination of the Chicago White Sox.

Ohtani went 2 for 3 with two home runs, four RBIs, three runs scored and a walk in the lopsided win Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Trout went 1 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.

"I'm feeling good right now, putting things on pitches that I should be hitting hard," Ohtani told reporters. "The last walk I drew, I felt really good about that too."

Pinch hitter Chad Wallach and left fielder Taylor Ward also homered for the Angels.

Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak singled to right to start the game. Trout walked to the plate to face White Sox starter Lance Lynn in the next at-bat. The Angels star outfielder took a fastball for a ball to start the exchange. He fouled off the next two pitches.

Lynn threw in an 81.8-mph curveball, which dropped into the middle of the zone, for his final offering of the exchange. Trout obliterated the pitch for a 461-foot, two-run homer to left field. The blast traveled 111 mph off his bat and hovered just 80 feet above the field on its way over the fence, according to Statcast.

Right fielder Gavin Sheets plated third baseman Yoan Moncada with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second for the first White Sox run.

RELATED Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound

Moniak flew out to start the top of the third. Lynn hit Trout with his next pitch, putting the outfielder on first base as Ohtani stepped into the box. Ohtani hit Lynn's next offering to center field for a 425-foot, two-run homer. That long ball traveled 107 mph off his bat and flew 109 feet above the field on its way out of the ball park.

Moniak doubled to lead off the top of the fourth. Lynn struck out Trout in the next at-bat. Ohtani followed with his second home run of the game.

Ohtani hit that 3-2 fastball for a 459-foot, two-run homer. That blast traveled 112 mph and went 113 feet above the field en route to the right-field stands.

Ward hit a 386-foot, two-run shot in the top of the seventh. Wallach hit 431-foot, solo shot in the top of the ninth. Left fielder Jared Walsh brought in third baseman Gio Urshela with an RBI double later in the inning for the final Angels run.

Walsh went 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Wade went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Angels starter Jaime Barria allowed four hits and one run over five innings to improve to 2-2 this season.

Lynn allowed eight hits and eight runs over four innings to drop to 4-6 in 2023. First baseman Andrew Vaughn and catcher Yasmani Grandal recorded two hits apiece for the White Sox.

Ohtani is now hitting .269 with 15 home runs and 38 RBIs this season. Trout is hitting .278 with 13 homers and 31 RBIs.

The Angels (30-27) will battle the Houston Astros (32-23) at 8:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Houston. The White Sox (23-35) will host the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at 8:10 p.m. Friday in Chicago.

