Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI in a win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani again completed a feat not many players will when he was penalized for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate during a game against the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani committed the violations in the first and sixth innings of the 4-3 win Wednesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Ohtani went 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI. He allowed three hits and one run over six innings on the mound. Advertisement

Ohtani walked in his first at-bat. He then took the mound in the bottom of the first. He walked center fielder Julio Rodriguez and first baseman Ty France to start the half inning. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez followed with a single, which plated Rodriguez for a 1-0 lead.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh walked to the box for the next at-bat. Ohtani got into his motion and prepared for his delivery before Raleigh was ready, resulting in a violation and an automatic ball to start the exchange.

Ohtani went on to strike out Raleigh and Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez to end the inning.

Angels third baseman Gio Urshela singled in the second at-bat of the second. Mariners starter Chris Flexen then struck out Angels infielder Luis Renfigo.

Angels Logan O'Hoppe hit a 406-foot, two-run homer three pitches later for a 2-1 lead.

Ohtani did not allow another run over the next five innings. He committed his second clock violation in the second at-bat of the sixth.

Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash walked outfielder Mike Trout to start the inning. Ohtani then walked to the plate. He failed to get into his batting stance by the time eight seconds ticked off the clock, resulting in an automatic strike to start that exchange.

Ohtani went on to walk, but was stranded on base.

Trout pushed the Angels lead to two with an RBI single in the top of the seventh. Ohtani followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat for a 4-1 edge.

Relief pitcher Matt Moore replaced Ohtani on the mound in the bottom of the inning. He went on to allow an RBI double to France in the fourth at-bat of the half inning. Suarez plated another Mariners run with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

Neither team scored for the final two innings.

Angels relief pitcher Jose Quijada did not allow a hit or a run in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

O'Hoppe went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win. Urshela went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Flex allowed two hits, two runs and two walks in five innings to drop to 0-1 this season.

Suarez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the loss.

The Angels (4-2) will host the Toronto Blue Jays (3-3) at 9:38 p.m. EDT Friday in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners (2-5) will face the Cleveland Guardians (5-2) at 4:10 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.