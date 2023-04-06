Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 6, 2023 / 8:03 AM

Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound

By Alex Butler
1/5
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI in a win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI in a win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani again completed a feat not many players will when he was penalized for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate during a game against the Seattle Mariners.

Ohtani committed the violations in the first and sixth innings of the 4-3 win Wednesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Ohtani went 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI. He allowed three hits and one run over six innings on the mound.

Advertisement

Ohtani walked in his first at-bat. He then took the mound in the bottom of the first. He walked center fielder Julio Rodriguez and first baseman Ty France to start the half inning. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez followed with a single, which plated Rodriguez for a 1-0 lead.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh walked to the box for the next at-bat. Ohtani got into his motion and prepared for his delivery before Raleigh was ready, resulting in a violation and an automatic ball to start the exchange.

Advertisement

Ohtani went on to strike out Raleigh and Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez to end the inning.

Angels third baseman Gio Urshela singled in the second at-bat of the second. Mariners starter Chris Flexen then struck out Angels infielder Luis Renfigo.

Angels Logan O'Hoppe hit a 406-foot, two-run homer three pitches later for a 2-1 lead.

RELATED Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized

Ohtani did not allow another run over the next five innings. He committed his second clock violation in the second at-bat of the sixth.

Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash walked outfielder Mike Trout to start the inning. Ohtani then walked to the plate. He failed to get into his batting stance by the time eight seconds ticked off the clock, resulting in an automatic strike to start that exchange.

Ohtani went on to walk, but was stranded on base.

RELATED Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan

Trout pushed the Angels lead to two with an RBI single in the top of the seventh. Ohtani followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat for a 4-1 edge.

Relief pitcher Matt Moore replaced Ohtani on the mound in the bottom of the inning. He went on to allow an RBI double to France in the fourth at-bat of the half inning. Suarez plated another Mariners run with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

Advertisement

Neither team scored for the final two innings.

Angels relief pitcher Jose Quijada did not allow a hit or a run in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

O'Hoppe went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win. Urshela went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Flex allowed two hits, two runs and two walks in five innings to drop to 0-1 this season.

Suarez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the loss.

The Angels (4-2) will host the Toronto Blue Jays (3-3) at 9:38 p.m. EDT Friday in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners (2-5) will face the Cleveland Guardians (5-2) at 4:10 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.

Read More

Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation

Latest Headlines

Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for record $1.85M
MLB // 46 minutes ago
Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for record $1.85M
April 6 (UPI) -- A baseball bat New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth used during the 1920s sold for $1.85 million, a record sale price for a bat, Hunt Auctions announced.
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
MLB // 19 hours ago
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
April 5 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill was benched Wednesday, one day after manager Oliver Marmol criticized his effort during a loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010
MLB // 1 day ago
Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010
April 5 (UPI) -- Reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout, leading the Miami Marlins to a win over the Minnesota Twins in the fastest 9-inning game so far of 2023.
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
MLB // 1 day ago
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
April 5 (UPI) -- Star slugger Manny Machado was ejected after he struck out because of a pitch clock violation during the San Diego Padres' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
MLB // 2 days ago
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
April 4 (UPI) -- Outfielder Josh Smith was struck in the face by an 88.5-mph fastball and sent to the hospital as the Rangers lost to the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas.
Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record
MLB // 2 days ago
Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record
April 4 (UPI) -- The LSU-Iowa finale was the most-viewed women's basketball game on record, according to ESPN and Nielsen.
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
MLB // 2 days ago
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended and fined for a physical interaction with a fan during a game against the Oakland Athletics, MLB announced.
Trout, Ohtani smash homers on back-to-back pitches
MLB // 2 days ago
Trout, Ohtani smash homers on back-to-back pitches
April 3 (UPI) -- Superstar teammates Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani each hit their first home runs of the season on consecutive pitches as part of a dominant Los Angeles Angels victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Mets' Max Scherzer loves MLB's new pace, and also manipulating pitch clock
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets' Max Scherzer loves MLB's new pace, and also manipulating pitch clock
MIAMI, March 31 (UPI) -- Max Scherzer says he's not a fan of MLB's new pitch clock, but that isn't stopping him from trying to manipulate it for an edge on hitters. The New York Mets ace has added tempo changes to his already lethal arsenal.
Mets down Marlins in Scherzer-Alcantara duel
MLB // 6 days ago
Mets down Marlins in Scherzer-Alcantara duel
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- Thursday's Miami Marlins and New York Mets matchup started as a duel between ace pitchers Max Scherzer and Sandy Alcantara. The Mets ended the night by holding off a Marlins rally to secure their first win of 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010
Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010
Miami guard Jordan Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Miami guard Jordan Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement