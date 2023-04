Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon was issued a five-game suspension, which was later reduced to four games, for an altercation with a fan. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended and fined for a physical interaction with a fan during a recent game against the Oakland Athletics, MLB announced. MLB announced Monday that Rendon was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount. Sources later told USA Today, MLB.com and ESPN that MLB and the MLB Players Association negotiated and reduced his suspension to four games. Advertisement

The suspension will be served immediately.

The incident occurred at the end of the Angels' opening day loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday in Oakland, Calif. Rendon was walking through the dugout en route to the clubhouse tunnel when he stopped along the way. He turned toward the stands and grabbed a man by the shirt. He then exchanged words with the man and swiped at him, but didn't make contact.

Rendon then left the area. Footage of the incident was posted on social media.

"It sucked," Rendon told reporters before the Angels faced the Seattle Mariners on Monday in Seattle. "My emotions got the best of me. I'm usually pretty good about interacting with fans. ... We spoke on the phone, and we both apologized about what had happened. And so we're both ready to move forward."

The veteran infielder went 0 for 3 in the opening day loss. He is 0 for 6 in eight plate appearances through two games this season. Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels in 2019. His annual salary is $38.5 million through 2026.

Rendon served the first game of his suspension Monday night. The Angels (3-1) will face the Seattle Mariners (1-4) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Seattle.