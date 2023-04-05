Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 5, 2023 / 8:13 AM

Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation

By Alex Butler
1/5
San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado (L) struck out in his first at-bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in San Diego. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado (L) struck out in his first at-bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in San Diego. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Star slugger Manny Machado was ejected after he struck out because of a pitch clock violation during the San Diego Padres' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It happened in the first inning of the 8-6 loss Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Machado is the first player to be ejected for arguing about a pitch clock violation.

Advertisement

Machado stepped up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the first. Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen fell behind 3-1 in the count. Machado then missed on a swing at a knuckle curve to make the count full.

The six-time All-Star then stepped out of the box and failed to return to his stance by the 8-second mark on the pitch timer. The violation resulted in an automatic third strike. Machado then argued with the umpire before he was ejected.

The Padres went on to carry a 3-0 lead into the fifth. The Diamondbacks answered with eight runs over the final five innings. The Padres scored three times over that same span.

Advertisement

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the loss. Center-fielder Trent Grisham, pinch hitter Nelson Cruz and catcher Austin Nola also drove in runs in the loss. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth totaled three hits for the Padres. Cruz, Bogaerts and Grisham each homered.

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Third baseman Josh Rojas went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Catcher Jose Herrera and designated hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also drove in runs for the Diamondbacks.

RELATED Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules

Machado told reporters after the game that he called timeout at the 8-second mark, but the umpire didn't give it to him.

"I got struck out," Machado said. "I hurt my team by coming out of the game and getting tossed. I feel like I didn't do anything wrong. I called timeout with 8 seconds...Guess it wasn't good enough to get awarded for it."

Machado, who signed an 11-year, $350 million contract extension in February, also was the first MLB player called for a pitch clock violation in spring training.

Advertisement

Machado went 5 for 20 with three RBIs through his first six games this season. The Padres (3-3) will face the Atlanta Braves (4-1) at 7:20 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Atlanta.

Read More

Padres coach, ex-All-Star Matt Williams diagnosed with cancer Padres' Manny Machado to opt out of $300M contract after MLB season

Latest Headlines

Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
MLB // 23 hours ago
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
April 4 (UPI) -- Outfielder Josh Smith was struck in the face by an 88.5-mph fastball and sent to the hospital as the Rangers lost to the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas.
Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record
MLB // 1 day ago
Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record
April 4 (UPI) -- The LSU-Iowa finale was the most-viewed women's basketball game on record, according to ESPN and Nielsen.
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
MLB // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended and fined for a physical interaction with a fan during a game against the Oakland Athletics, MLB announced.
Trout, Ohtani smash homers on back-to-back pitches
MLB // 1 day ago
Trout, Ohtani smash homers on back-to-back pitches
April 3 (UPI) -- Superstar teammates Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani each hit their first home runs of the season on consecutive pitches as part of a dominant Los Angeles Angels victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Mets' Max Scherzer loves MLB's new pace, and also manipulating pitch clock
MLB // 4 days ago
Mets' Max Scherzer loves MLB's new pace, and also manipulating pitch clock
MIAMI, March 31 (UPI) -- Max Scherzer says he's not a fan of MLB's new pitch clock, but that isn't stopping him from trying to manipulate it for an edge on hitters. The New York Mets ace has added tempo changes to his already lethal arsenal.
Mets down Marlins in Scherzer-Alcantara duel
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets down Marlins in Scherzer-Alcantara duel
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- Thursday's Miami Marlins and New York Mets matchup started as a duel between ace pitchers Max Scherzer and Sandy Alcantara. The Mets ended the night by holding off a Marlins rally to secure their first win of 2023.
Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
MLB // 5 days ago
Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
March 30 (UPI) -- Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, who led MLB with 62 home runs in 2022, clubbed baseball's first blast of 2023, sending a 422-foot bomb over the left center field fence Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Mets pitcher Justin Verlander strains arm, put on injured list
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets pitcher Justin Verlander strains arm, put on injured list
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander sustained a right arm injury and will start the 2023 season on the injured list, the team announced Thursday.
Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal
MLB // 5 days ago
Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- Minor League Baseball players will receive significant salary increases and be paid year-round as part of a groundbreaking labor deal with MLB, league and union sources told UPI on Thursday morning.
Padres coach, ex-All-Star Matt Williams diagnosed with cancer
MLB // 6 days ago
Padres coach, ex-All-Star Matt Williams diagnosed with cancer
March 30 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams, who played 17 MLB seasons, has been diagnosed with colon cancer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
Indiana basketball coaching legend Bob Knight released from hospital
Indiana basketball coaching legend Bob Knight released from hospital
Longtime announcer Jim Nantz signs off on final college basketball broadcast
Longtime announcer Jim Nantz signs off on final college basketball broadcast
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement