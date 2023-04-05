1/5

San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado (L) struck out in his first at-bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in San Diego. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Star slugger Manny Machado was ejected after he struck out because of a pitch clock violation during the San Diego Padres' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It happened in the first inning of the 8-6 loss Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Machado is the first player to be ejected for arguing about a pitch clock violation. Advertisement

Machado stepped up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the first. Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen fell behind 3-1 in the count. Machado then missed on a swing at a knuckle curve to make the count full.

The six-time All-Star then stepped out of the box and failed to return to his stance by the 8-second mark on the pitch timer. The violation resulted in an automatic third strike. Machado then argued with the umpire before he was ejected.

The Padres went on to carry a 3-0 lead into the fifth. The Diamondbacks answered with eight runs over the final five innings. The Padres scored three times over that same span.

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the loss. Center-fielder Trent Grisham, pinch hitter Nelson Cruz and catcher Austin Nola also drove in runs in the loss. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth totaled three hits for the Padres. Cruz, Bogaerts and Grisham each homered.

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Third baseman Josh Rojas went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Catcher Jose Herrera and designated hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also drove in runs for the Diamondbacks.

Machado told reporters after the game that he called timeout at the 8-second mark, but the umpire didn't give it to him.

"I got struck out," Machado said. "I hurt my team by coming out of the game and getting tossed. I feel like I didn't do anything wrong. I called timeout with 8 seconds...Guess it wasn't good enough to get awarded for it."

Machado, who signed an 11-year, $350 million contract extension in February, also was the first MLB player called for a pitch clock violation in spring training.

Machado went 5 for 20 with three RBIs through his first six games this season. The Padres (3-3) will face the Atlanta Braves (4-1) at 7:20 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Atlanta.