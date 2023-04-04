Trending
April 4, 2023 / 9:20 AM

Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized

By Alex Butler

April 4 (UPI) -- Outfielder Josh Smith was struck in the face by an 88.5-mph fastball thrown by Baltimore Orioles reliever Danny Coulombe and sent to the hospital as the Rangers lost to the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the third inning of the 2-0 setback Monday at Globe Life Field. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that Smith was taken to the emergency room, but is "feeling better."

Smith walked to the plate to lead off the half-inning against Coulombe. The left-handed pitcher sent an outside slider wide of the strike zone for a ball to start the at-bat. Coulombe then released a sinker, which went up and inside and drilled the outfielder in the mouth.

Smith immediately jutted his hand to his mouth and fell to the ground. Medical personnel tended to him, and he was able to walk off the field without assistance.

"Rangers left fielder Josh Smith has been taken to an area hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw," the Rangers tweeted. "He was struck on the right side of his face by a pitch in the bottom of the third inning."

Bochy told reporters that Smith underwent a CT scan, which "came out clean." The Rangers manager said Smith would be re-evaluated Tuesday.

"We got good news there," Bochy said. "He is feeling better."

Smith, 25, made his MLB debut in 2022, when he hit .197 in 73 games for the Rangers. The second-round pick by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft joined the Rangers organization in a 2021 trade. All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo joined the Yankees as part of that six-player deal.

Smith went 1 for 4 through his first three games this season. The Rangers (3-1) will host the Orioles (2-2) at 8:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Arlington.

