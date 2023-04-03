1/5

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored in a win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday in Oakland, Calif. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Superstar teammates Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani each hit their first home runs of the season on consecutive pitches as part of a dominant Los Angeles Angels victory over the Oakland Athletics. The blasts -- which totaled nearly 900 feet -- came in the top of the fifth inning of the Angels' 6-0 win Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Trout and Ohtani have hit back-to-back homers five times during their Angels tenure. Advertisement

"It was a good time," Trout said on the Bally Sports broadcast. "We need to do more of that. Having Shohei behind me, anything could happen.

"It was a fun series and we gotta take it to Seattle."

Neither team scored through the first three innings. The Angels touched home plate three times in the fourth. Rookie catcher Logan O'Hoppe, the Angels' top prospect, hit a 391-foot, three-run homer to spark that power surge.

Angels left fielder Taylor Ward started the bottom of the next inning with a single to left. Trout then stepped in to face Athletics starting Ken Waldichuk.

Advertisement

The left-handed pitcher missed the strike zone with his first offering. Trout fouled off the next pitch to even the count. Waldichuk then placed a 1-1 fastball near the middle of the zone.

Trout belted that pitch to left center field for a 434-foot, two-run homer. The ball traveled 109.1 mph off his bat, according to Statcast.

Ohtani walked to the plate a few seconds later. The designated hitter/pitcher hit the first pitch he saw -- an 80 mph inside sweeper -- to right center field for a 447-foot blast. Ohtani's homer traveled 110.8 mph.

Trout went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ohtani went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Ward went 3 for 5 in the win. O'Hoppe recorded two hits.

RELATED Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal

Angels starter Tyler Anderson allowed four hits and no runs over six innings to earn his first win of 2023.

The Angels (2-1) will face the Seattle Mariners (1-3) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Monday in Seattle. The Athletics (1-2) will host the Cleveland Guardians (3-1) at 9:40 p.m. Monday in Oakland.