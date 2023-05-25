Trending
MLB
May 25, 2023 / 9:17 AM

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani homers lead Angels past Red Sox

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Angels teammates Mike Trout (L) and Shohei Ohtani homered in a win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI
Los Angeles Angels teammates Mike Trout (L) and Shohei Ohtani homered in a win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani combined for nearly 800 feet in home run distance, powering the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif. Trout also passed Joe DiMaggio in career home runs.

"It means a lot," Trout told reporters, when asked about passing DiMaggio, Wednesday at Angel Stadium. "Any time you pass or tie a great or even just be in the same conversation with a great, it's really special, especially another center fielder."

The Angels sluggers each went 1 for 4 in the triumph. Shortstop Zach Neto also homered for the Angels, who completed a three-game sweep.

Third baseman Gio Urshela sparked the Angels' four-run second inning when he plated right fielder Hunter Renfroe with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Neto hit a 392-foot, three-run homer three at-bats later, pushing the advantage to 4-0. Trout went on to strike out to start the bottom of the third. Ohtani then settled in against Red Sox starter James Paxton.

The Angels pitcher/designated hitter swung and missed at a knuckle curve to start that exchange. He then reached down and smacked a low 0-1 cutter to left center field for a 398-foot solo shot.

Trout added to the lead in the fourth at-bat of the bottom of the next inning. Red Sox relief pitcher Nick Pivetta struck out catcher Chad Wallach in the first at-bat of the half inning. Neto followed with a single to center. Left fielder Taylor Ward flew out to center in the next exchange.

Trout then settled in against Pivetta, who started that exchange with a fastball out of the strike zone. Trout fouled off the next pitch. He took the third offering for another ball. Trout then hammered a 2-2 low-and-outside cutter to left center for a 396-foot, two-run homer.

Catcher Connor Wong homered in the top of the seventh for the Red Sox's second run. Red Sox left fielder Rob Refsnyder plated the final run of the night with an RBI single in the top of the ninth.

Neto went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Angels. Infielder Brandon Drury went 2 for 4 with a run scored in the victory.

Angels starter Tyler Anderson allowed five hits and one run over six innings.

Trout, who is hitting .275 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs, now has 362 career home runs, one more than DiMaggio hit during his decorated tenure with the New York Yankees. Trout now sits at No. 85 on the all-time home runs list, four behind Lance Berkman and seven behind Todd Helton and Ralph Kiner.

The Angels (28-23) will host the Miami Marlins (25-25) at 9:38 p.m. EDT Friday in Anaheim. The Red Sox (26-24) will battle the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) at 9:40 p.m. Friday in Phoenix.

