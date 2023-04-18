Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom injures wrist, removed in Kansas City Royals game

1/5

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom said his wrist soreness worsened throughout his start against the Kansas City Royals on Monday in Kansas City, Mo.

April 18 (UPI) -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom threw four no-hit innings before he was pulled out of a Texas Rangers game against the Kansas City Royals because of wrist soreness, the Rangers announced. He threw 58 pitches before he was taken out in the bottom of the fifth inning of the 4-0 win Monday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Advertisement

"I felt it a little warming up," deGrom told reporters. "I thought it was going to loosen up. It actually tightened up a little bit as the game went on. I'm playing it smart. Could I have kept going? Probably. It was lingering and got a little bit worse as the game was going on.

"I was like, 'Hey, I want to play this safe. We've got a long season ahead of us.'"

The Rangers called the move a "precaution" and said the pitcher would be further examined this week. DeGrom said he would like to make his next start.

The Rangers signed deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal in December. The four-time All-Star is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in four starts this season.

DeGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 starts last season for the New York Mets. He went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts for the Mets in 2021.

The right-handed pitcher struggled with injuries over his final two seasons with the Mets. He was hampered by a shoulder injury in 2022 and forearm and elbow issues in 2021.

"We will check him out [Tuesday] obviously and reevaluate him," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports. "It's something that just came up."

DeGrom threw 39 pitches for strikes and logged five strikeouts and a walk in Monday's start. He was not on the record for a decision. Rangers relief pitcher Dane Dunning allowed one hit over 4 1/3 innings to earn his first victory of the season.

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and second baseman Marcus Semien each homered in the victory. Jung's 441-foot, three-run blast in the top of the first gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead.

The Rangers (10-6) will face the Royals (4-13) at 7:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Kansas City. Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start for the Rangers.

DeGrom's next start was expected to come against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

