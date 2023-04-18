Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 18, 2023 / 9:06 AM

Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom injures wrist, removed in Kansas City Royals game

By Alex Butler
1/5
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom said his wrist soreness worsened throughout his start against the Kansas City Royals on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom said his wrist soreness worsened throughout his start against the Kansas City Royals on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom threw four no-hit innings before he was pulled out of a Texas Rangers game against the Kansas City Royals because of wrist soreness, the Rangers announced.

He threw 58 pitches before he was taken out in the bottom of the fifth inning of the 4-0 win Monday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Advertisement

"I felt it a little warming up," deGrom told reporters. "I thought it was going to loosen up. It actually tightened up a little bit as the game went on. I'm playing it smart. Could I have kept going? Probably. It was lingering and got a little bit worse as the game was going on.

"I was like, 'Hey, I want to play this safe. We've got a long season ahead of us.'"

The Rangers called the move a "precaution" and said the pitcher would be further examined this week. DeGrom said he would like to make his next start.

The Rangers signed deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal in December. The four-time All-Star is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in four starts this season.

Advertisement

DeGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 starts last season for the New York Mets. He went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts for the Mets in 2021.

RELATED Jarred Kelenic hits Seattle Mariners' longest homer in Statcast era

The right-handed pitcher struggled with injuries over his final two seasons with the Mets. He was hampered by a shoulder injury in 2022 and forearm and elbow issues in 2021.

"We will check him out [Tuesday] obviously and reevaluate him," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports. "It's something that just came up."

DeGrom threw 39 pitches for strikes and logged five strikeouts and a walk in Monday's start. He was not on the record for a decision. Rangers relief pitcher Dane Dunning allowed one hit over 4 1/3 innings to earn his first victory of the season.

RELATED Luis Arraez hits for first cycle in Miami Marlins' 31-year history

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and second baseman Marcus Semien each homered in the victory. Jung's 441-foot, three-run blast in the top of the first gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead.

The Rangers (10-6) will face the Royals (4-13) at 7:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Kansas City. Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start for the Rangers.

DeGrom's next start was expected to come against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Read More

MLB teams extend beer sales to compensate for shorter games

Latest Headlines

'Underrated' Yankees ace Gerrit Cole dominates Twins with 2-hit shutout
MLB // 1 day ago
'Underrated' Yankees ace Gerrit Cole dominates Twins with 2-hit shutout
April 17 (UPI) -- Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in a dominant New York Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The five-time All-Star lowered his season ERA to 0.95 is off to a 4-0 start.
MLB teams extend beer sales to compensate for shorter games
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB teams extend beer sales to compensate for shorter games
MIAMI, April 13 (UPI) -- MLB's rule changes have led to much shorter games, but also resulted in lower vendor revenue. At least eight teams have extended alcohol sales past the seventh inning to compensate for lost sales.
Jarred Kelenic hits Seattle Mariners' longest homer in Statcast era
MLB // 4 days ago
Jarred Kelenic hits Seattle Mariners' longest homer in Statcast era
April 13 (UPI) -- Jarred Kelenic extended his extended his home run streak to three-consecutive games by clubbing the Seattle Mariners' longest long ball in the Statcast era in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Luis Arraez hits for first cycle in Miami Marlins' 31-year history
MLB // 5 days ago
Luis Arraez hits for first cycle in Miami Marlins' 31-year history
April 12 (UPI) -- Luis Arraez went 4 for 5 and became the first player in the 31-year history of the Miami Marlins to hit for the cycle, with a single, double, triple and home run in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia.
Brandon Lowe homer leads Rays past Red Sox, extends historic 10-0 start
MLB // 1 week ago
Brandon Lowe homer leads Rays past Red Sox, extends historic 10-0 start
April 11 (UPI) -- A 404-foot Brandon Lowe homer proved to be just enough to beat Boston Red Sox and extended the Tampa Bay Rays' near-record winning streak. The Rays (10-0) are three wins shy of MLB's record for wins to start a season.
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz breaks ankle on slide into home plate
MLB // 1 week ago
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz breaks ankle on slide into home plate
April 10 (UPI) -- Shortstop Oneil Cruz slid into home plate and fractured his left ankle during the Pittsburgh Pirates' 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox, manager Derek Shelton told reporters.
Report links climate change to increase in Major League Baseball home runs
MLB // 1 week ago
Report links climate change to increase in Major League Baseball home runs
April 7 (UPI) -- Is climate change sending more home run balls over the fence in Major League Baseball? A new study published Friday says the hotter air from climate change accounts for hundreds more home runs per year.
Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for record $1.85M
MLB // 1 week ago
Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for record $1.85M
April 6 (UPI) -- A baseball bat New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth used during the 1920s sold for $1.85 million, a record sale price for a bat, Hunt Auctions announced.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound
April 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani again completed a feat not many players will when he was penalized for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate during a game against the Seattle Mariners.
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
MLB // 1 week ago
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
April 5 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill was benched Wednesday, one day after manager Oliver Marmol criticized his effort during a loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacksonville State football commit Philstavious Dowdell was killed in Alabama shooting
Jacksonville State football commit Philstavious Dowdell was killed in Alabama shooting
Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured
Heat upset Bucks in Game 1; Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured
NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard scores 38, leads Clippers past Suns
NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard scores 38, leads Clippers past Suns
Ja Morant injures hand, says Grizzlies-Lakers Game 2 status 'in jeopardy'
Ja Morant injures hand, says Grizzlies-Lakers Game 2 status 'in jeopardy'
Kenyans Evans Chebet, Hellen Obiri win 2023 Boston Marathon
Kenyans Evans Chebet, Hellen Obiri win 2023 Boston Marathon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement