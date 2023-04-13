Trending
MLB
April 13, 2023 / 9:31 AM

Jarred Kelenic hits Seattle Mariners' longest homer in Statcast era

By Alex Butler
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic (L) is hitting .351 this season and hit a home run in each of his last three games. File photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
April 13 (UPI) -- Jarred Kelenic extended his extended his home run streak to three-consecutive games by clubbing the Seattle Mariners' longest long ball in the Statcast era in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Kelenic hit the 482-foot solo shot in the eighth inning of the 5-2 triumph Wednesday in Chicago -- the second-longest home run recorded at Wrigley Field during the Statcast era, which started in 2015.

MLB uses Statcast, a tracking technology, to collect many types of baseball data, including home run distance and speed.

"It felt smooth, felt pretty effortless, honestly, and that's what you want in a swing," Kelenic told MLB.com. "I just got a pitch right where I was looking for and was on time for it."

Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger plated the first run of the game with a first-inning RBI sacrifice fly. The Mariners responded with two runs int he third and another in the seventh for a 3-1 edge.

Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez led off the eighth with a 419-foot solo homer to left center field. Kelenic then settled in against Cubs relief pitcher Julian Merryweather.

The Mariners left fielder watched two pitches sail out of the zone for balls to start the exchange. Merryweather then tossed a fastball near the middle of the plate.

RELATED Brandon Lowe homer leads Rays past Red Sox, extends historic 10-0 start

Kelenic swiped his bat through the zone, made contact and sent the pitch towering toward the scoreboard in center field. The ball landed in the bleacher seats just below the iconic stadium fixture.

Kelenic's homer traveled 111.7 mph off his bat, according to Statcast.

The Mariners outfielder went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout in the victory. Hernandez, center fielder Julio Rodriguez and first baseman Ty France also recorded two hits apiece for the Mariners.

RELATED Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz breaks ankle on slide into home plate

Kelenic is now hitting .351 this season. He went 5 for 9 with three home runs, a double, two walks and three runs scored over his last three games.

The Mariners (5-8) will host the Colorado Rockies at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Seattle.

