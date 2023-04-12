Luis Arraez hits for first cycle in Miami Marlins' 31-year history

Luis Arraez, who played for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, hit for the cycle in a Miami Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Philadelphia. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Luis Arraez became the first player in the 31-year history of the Miami Marlins to hit for the cycle, with a single, double, triple and home run in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. Arraez went 4 for 5 in the 8-4 win Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. The veteran second baseman is hitting an MLB-best .537, with a league-high 22 hits through 12 games this season. Advertisement

"I want to [dedicate] this to my family, especially my wife," Arraez told reporters. "We are waiting for a baby. I want to give it to her."

Arraez reached base 28 times in his first 47 plate appearances this season. The veteran infielder, who joined the Marlins in an off-season trade from the Minnesota Twins, hit .316 last season as the American League batting champion.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola struck out Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and designated hitter Garrett Cooper to start the game. Arraez doubled to right field two pitches later. Nola then forced outfielder Jorge Soler to fly out to end the inning.

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo retired the Phillies in order in the bottom of the inning. The Marlins went down in order in the top of the second. The Phillies threatened with two hits in the bottom of that inning, but did not score.

Marlins infielder Jon Berti smacked a solo homer to center in the top of the third for a 1-0 lead. Arraez lined out later that inning.

He returned to the plate in the sixth. Arraez smacked a line drive triple to right field during that exchange with Nola. He scored when Soler sliced a double to left field in the next at-bat.

Marlins first baseman Yuli Gurriel plated Soler with an RBI single two at-bats later. Soler scored the third Marlins run of the inning on a single from catcher Nick Fortes.

The Phillies answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including a solo homer from designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Arraez responded in the top of the seventh with a 358-foot solo shot to left for a 5-3 Marlins lead. He completed his cycle with an RBI single in the top of the eighth.

The Marlins scored three more runs in that inning. Berti plated Gurriel on an RBI single for the first run of the inning. Chisholm followed with an RBI triple in the next at-bat.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto brought in the game's final run with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.

Second baseman Bryson Scott and outfielders Nick Castellanos and Josh Harrison logged two hits apiece for the Phillies. Chisholm, Gurriel, Berti and third baseman Jean Segura logged two hits each for the Marlins.

Berti went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

The Marlins (5-7) will play the Phillies (4-7) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Philadelphia.