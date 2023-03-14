Trending
Advertisement
MLB
March 14, 2023 / 8:00 AM

Bucks' Brook Lopez, Kings' Trey Lyles fight after Giannis Antetokounmpo push

By Alex Butler
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (R) said he was just defending teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) when he fought Trey Lyles in the final seconds of a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday in Sacramento, Calif. Photo by Matt Marton/EPA-EFE
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (R) said he was just defending teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) when he fought Trey Lyles in the final seconds of a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday in Sacramento, Calif. Photo by Matt Marton/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles jumped into a heated melee after Lyles shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final seconds of their latest meeting in Sacramento, Calif.

The dustup occurred with about 15 seconds remaining in the 133-124 Bucks victory Monday at the Golden 1 Center.

Advertisement

"I just wanted to go out there and protect my guy," Lopez told reporters, when asked about the interaction with Lyles.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks led 132-124 when the star forward dribbled past half court. Lyles then poked his arm at the ball as Antetokounmpo dribbled. The Bucks star used his body to keep Lyles away. The Kings center then pushed Antetokounmpo's back.

RELATED Grizzlies' Ja Morant to miss 4 more games, won't be charged for gun incident

Lopez then walked into the area and went chest-to-chest with Lyles. The 7-foot-1 center and 6-foot-9 forward exchanged shoves and words before they were surrounded by teammates in a circus of pushes.

Lopez and Lyles each were ejected for their roles in the scuffle.

"It was nothing personal," Lyles said. "If a bigger guy walks out on me, I'm not one for talking. ... What happened was what happened."

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 46 points, with 12 rebounds and four assists in the win. Lopez logged 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kings guard De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 35 points. Kings center Domantas Sabonis totaled 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists. Lyles totaled six points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Bucks (49-19) will face the Phoenix Suns (37-31) at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Phoenix. The Kings (40-27) will battle the Chicago Bulls (31-36) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago.

RELATED Suns' Kevin Durant injured while warming up for home debut

Read More

Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge

Latest Headlines

World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico logs walk-off, combined perfect game vs. Israel
MLB // 55 minutes ago
World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico logs walk-off, combined perfect game vs. Israel
March 14 (UPI) -- Four Puerto Rican pitchers combined for a perfect game over eight innings, while the Francisco Lindor-led offense logged 10 runs in a shutout of Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Miami.
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
JUPITER, Fla., March 8 (UPI) -- Baseball fans will need to hone their concession stand visit skills as MLB's wave of rule changes triggers shorter games that players say favor the offense.
Red Sox's Justin Turner feels 'fortunate' after taking pitch to face, getting 16 stitches
MLB // 6 days ago
Red Sox's Justin Turner feels 'fortunate' after taking pitch to face, getting 16 stitches
March 7 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner did not break any bones and feels "fortunate" after he was hit in the face with a pitch during a spring training game that required 16 stitches, he tweeted Tuesday.
Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith agree to $105 million extension
MLB // 6 days ago
Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith agree to $105 million extension
March 7 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith agreed to a contract extension, the team announced.
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado has committed the first pitch clock violation in a spring training game after he was not set in the batters box when the clock reached 8 seconds.
Phillies' Noah Song released from Navy active duty, reports to spring training
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Phillies' Noah Song released from Navy active duty, reports to spring training
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song was released from active duty in the U.S. Navy and reported to spring training in Clearwater, Fla., the team announced Thursday.
Houston Astros seek to become MLB's first repeat champ in 23 years
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Houston Astros seek to become MLB's first repeat champ in 23 years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Manager Dusty Baker and Houston Astros players will try to become the first MLB team in 23 years to repeat as champions in 2023. They say chemistry and an ability to replace star players are key attributes for success.
Hawks fire Nate McMillan; ex-Jazz coach Quin Snyder may be eyed for job
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Hawks fire Nate McMillan; ex-Jazz coach Quin Snyder may be eyed for job
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan in the middle of his third season, the team announced. Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is among those linked to the vacancy.
Brewers sign 1B Luke Voit, OF Tyler Naquin to minor-league deals
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Brewers sign 1B Luke Voit, OF Tyler Naquin to minor-league deals
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers signed first baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin to minor league deals, with invitations to spring training, the team announced Tuesday.
Padres' Martinez replaces Dodgers' Kershaw on USA's World Baseball Classic roster
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Padres' Martinez replaces Dodgers' Kershaw on USA's World Baseball Classic roster
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez will replace Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw on the Team USA 2023 World Baseball Classic roster, MLB announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SE Missouri State, Texas A&M CC to tip off men's NCAA basketball tourney
SE Missouri State, Texas A&M CC to tip off men's NCAA basketball tourney
Raiders, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agree to $67.5M deal in free agency
Raiders, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agree to $67.5M deal in free agency
49ers to sign ex-Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to $84M deal
49ers to sign ex-Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to $84M deal
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina to defend women's NCAA basketball title
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina to defend women's NCAA basketball title
Scottie Scheffler reclaims No. 1 after win at Players Championship
Scottie Scheffler reclaims No. 1 after win at Players Championship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement