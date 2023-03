Former NBA star Shawn Kemp spent time with the Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic. File Photo by Tom Roberts/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested, remains in jail in Tacoma, Wash., and faces felony charges in collection with a drive-by shooting, Pierce County jail records show. Kemp, 53, was booked at about 6 p.m. local time Wednesday in Tacoma. Advertisement

Tacoma Police announced that an altercation between the "occupants of two cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot" near Tacoma Mall at about 2 p.m. Wednesday in Tacoma. Police also said one car fled, no injuries were reported and a gun was recovered.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing. Fox 13 Seattle obtained footage of the parking lot altercation and Kemp's arrest.

The six-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection entered the league as the No. 17 overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft. He spent his first eight seasons with the Seattle Supersonics. Kemp also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

Kemp averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game over his 14-year career. He logged a career-high 20.5 points per game in 1998-99 for the Cavaliers. Kemp averaged a double-double each season from 1992-93 through 1996-97.