Grizzlies' Ja Morant to miss 4 more games, won't be charged for gun incident

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is expected to miss at least six games in connection to an off-court incident in which he appeared to be holding a gun inside a nightclub on a video he posted on social media.

March 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not be charged with a crime in relation to an Instagram video he posted, in which he appeared to be holding a gun inside a nightclub, the Glendale (Colo.,) Police Department said. Police issued a news release about Morant on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies also said Wednesday that Morant will be away from the team for "at least" the next four games. Advertisement

"The Glendale Police Department was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges," the police release said.

Morant, who posted the video early Saturday and later apologized, missed the Grizzlies' last two games. Coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Sunday that Morant has "no timetable" to return.

Morant posted the video of himself hours after the Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets on Friday in Denver. He held what appeared to be a gun in his left hand, while rapping along with background music. Morant later deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question, the [police] did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type," police said.

"Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located."

Morant, 23, is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6 rebounds per game this season. He averaged a career-high 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds last season. The two-time All-Star and No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was a second-team All-NBA selection in 2021-22.

He also was the subject of a March 1 report in the Washington Post that detailed two incidents involving Morant and resulted in police reports last summer. No arrests were made in them.

The Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak. They will host the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. They will then travel for road games next week against the Mavericks, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.