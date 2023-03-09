Trending
Advertisement
NBA
March 9, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Grizzlies' Ja Morant to miss 4 more games, won't be charged for gun incident

By Alex Butler
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is expected to miss at least six games in connection to an off-court incident in which he appeared to be holding a gun inside a nightclub on a video he posted on social media. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is expected to miss at least six games in connection to an off-court incident in which he appeared to be holding a gun inside a nightclub on a video he posted on social media. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not be charged with a crime in relation to an Instagram video he posted, in which he appeared to be holding a gun inside a nightclub, the Glendale (Colo.,) Police Department said.

Police issued a news release about Morant on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies also said Wednesday that Morant will be away from the team for "at least" the next four games.

Advertisement

"The Glendale Police Department was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges," the police release said.

Morant, who posted the video early Saturday and later apologized, missed the Grizzlies' last two games. Coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Sunday that Morant has "no timetable" to return.

RELATED Grizzlies' Ja Morant has no timetable to return, coach says

Morant posted the video of himself hours after the Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets on Friday in Denver. He held what appeared to be a gun in his left hand, while rapping along with background music. Morant later deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question, the [police] did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type," police said.

Advertisement

"Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located."

RELATED Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video

Morant, 23, is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6 rebounds per game this season. He averaged a career-high 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds last season. The two-time All-Star and No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was a second-team All-NBA selection in 2021-22.

He also was the subject of a March 1 report in the Washington Post that detailed two incidents involving Morant and resulted in police reports last summer. No arrests were made in them.

The Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak. They will host the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. They will then travel for road games next week against the Mavericks, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

RELATED Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge

Latest Headlines

Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge
NBA // 1 hour ago
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge
March 9 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested, remains in jail in Tacoma, Wash., and faces felony charges in collection with a drive-by shooting, Pierce County jail records show.
'Disruptive' Cavaliers beat Heat 'in the mud,' coach says
NBA // 2 hours ago
'Disruptive' Cavaliers beat Heat 'in the mud,' coach says
MIAMI, March 9 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers were "disruptive" in their win over the Miami Heat, forcing 24 turnovers to win an ugly game "in the mud," coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters.
Suns' Kevin Durant injured while warming up for home debut
NBA // 3 hours ago
Suns' Kevin Durant injured while warming up for home debut
March 9 (UPI) -- All-NBA forward Kevin Durant slipped during warmups and was ruled out for his Phoenix Suns home debut due to left ankle soreness, the team announced.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo facilitates self-rebound to complete triple-double
NBA // 3 days ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo facilitates self-rebound to complete triple-double
March 6 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo said he "stole" his latest triple-double after he drove to the rim in the final seconds of a Milwaukee Bucks win, intentionally missed and collected his own rebound to complete the basketball feat.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant has no timetable to return, coach says
NBA // 3 days ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant has no timetable to return, coach says
March 6 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has no timetable to return amid an NBA investigation into a video he posted, which showed him holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub, coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters.
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
NBA // 3 days ago
Durant leads Suns past Mavs; Doncic, Booker share heated exchange
March 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant scored 37 points to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling matchup, which featured a dozen lead changes and a late rift between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
NBA // 4 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss two games after handgun video
March 4 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies said Saturday star point guard Ja Morant will miss the next two games after he appeared to display a gun on an Instagram Live video.
Lakers concerned injured LeBron James may miss more than a week
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers concerned injured LeBron James may miss more than a week
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Tuesday due to his recent right foot injury, the team announced. The Lakers also fear James could miss more than a week while healing.
Haslams agree to buy portion of NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
NBA // 1 week ago
Haslams agree to buy portion of NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam agreed to buy Marc Lasry's ownership stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
NBA // 1 week ago
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Atlanta Hawks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Brady: No time for NFL comeback with new kitten
Tom Brady: No time for NFL comeback with new kitten
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
Syracuse announces end to basketball coach Jim Boeheim's 47-year tenure
Syracuse announces end to basketball coach Jim Boeheim's 47-year tenure
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge
Suns' Kevin Durant injured while warming up for home debut
Suns' Kevin Durant injured while warming up for home debut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement