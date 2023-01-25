Trending
Jan. 25, 2023 / 10:08 AM

MLB launches domestic violence probe into White Sox's Mike Clevinger

By Alex Butler
Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger spent last season with the San Diego Padres. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger spent last season with the San Diego Padres. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- MLB is investigating Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger for a potential violation of its domestic violence policy, league sources confirmed to UPI on Wednesday.

The league opened the investigation after learning of allegations made by Olivia Finestead, the mother of one of Clevinger's children, the source said.

Finestead detailed Clevinger's alleged physical and emotional abuse toward his three children and their mothers, including herself, on Tuesday in The Athletic.

Clevinger denied the allegations in a statement released through his attorney, Jay Reisinger. The attorney also called the allegations "baseless" and accused Finestead of "threats" toward Clevinger's family.

"Mike emphatically denies the accusations made by Ms. Finestead," Reisinger told UPI on Wednesday. "He has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter. We will not comment on Ms. Finestead's motive for bringing these false allegations.

"Her baseless threats and accusations over the last few months have regrettably escalated, culminating most recently in deeply disturbing threats toward Mike and Mike's family.

"Her threats and her pattern of abusive behavior are well documented. The simple truth is that Mike has done nothing wrong. He is a loving and caring father. We have advised Mike not to comment on this matter."

Clevinger, 32, went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 appearances last season for the San Diego Padres. He signed a 1-year, $12 million deal with the White Sox in December. The White Sox said Tuesday night that they were "not aware" of the allegations at the time of his signing.

"Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA," the White Sox said in a statement.

"MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB's investigative process has reached its conclusion."

Clevinger, who joined the Padres in a 2020 trade from the Cleveland Guardians, missed the 2021 season to recover from Tommy John surgery.

"We are aware of MLB's investigation and completely support their efforts under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy," the Padres said Tuesday. "Due to the ongoing investigative process, we cannot comment any further at this time."

Clevinger entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2016 for the Guardians.

Clevinger's current contract includes a $12 million mutual option and $4 million buyout in 2024.

