The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially cut ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer in the wake of accusations of sexual abuse. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially cut ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was reinstated to the game last month after serving a long suspension in the wake of sexual abuse accusations. Bauer was originally suspended for 324 games in April when a woman alleged he had physically and sexually abused her. Authorities, however, decided not to press charges against him due to insufficient evidence. Advertisement

Major League Baseball's independent arbiter last month upheld Bauer's suspension but decided to shorten it to 194 games, thus reinstating him. The Dodgers had 14 days to decide if they would add Bauer to their 2023 roster and waited until Friday's deadline to announce their decision.

"Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case -- one by Commissioner Manfred, and another by a neutral arbitrator -- concluded that Mr. Bauer's actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport," the Dodgers said in a statement.

RELATED Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated by Major League Baseball

"Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be a part of our organization," the team said.

Advertisement

The embattled pitcher said that while "disappointed" by the Dodgers' move, "I appreciate the wealth of support I've received from the Dodgers clubhouse. I wish the players all the best and look forward to competing elsewhere."

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February 2021. By the time of his reinstatement in December the suspension had cost him $37.4 million.