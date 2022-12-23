Trending
Dec. 23, 2022 / 5:26 PM

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated by Major League Baseball

By Patrick Hilsman
An independent arbitration panel decided on Thursday to reinstate Trevor Bauer to Major League Baseball. Bauer was serving a two-year suspension without pay after a woman alleged he had physically and sexually assaulted her. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/03a84f514fb30c82f6cfa06d240b6223/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Trevor Bauer was reinstated to Major League Baseball on Friday, one day after an independent arbitrator decided to allow the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to return for the 2023 season.

Bauer was suspended without pay for two seasons in April after a women alleged he had physically and sexually abused her in April and May 2021. Bauer denied the assault allegation and appealed his suspension to the independent arbitrator in earlier this year.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office decided there was insufficient evidence to charge Bauer in February 2021.

The three-person arbitration panel upheld Bauer's suspension, but reduced it from 324 games to 194 and reinstated him effective Friday. So far, Bauer has missed 144 games as part of his suspension.

RELATED MLB bars Trevor Bauer for 2 years for domestic violence policy violation

Bauer will be docked pay for his first 50 games in 2023.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million, deal with the Dodgers in February 2021. The suspension has cost him $37.4 million.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have until Jan. 6 to decide if they want to add him to their 40-man roster.

RELATED Dodgers' Trevor Bauer won't face criminal charges after sexual assault allegations

"We have just been informed of the arbitrator's ruling and will comment as soon as practical," the Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted Thursday.

Bauer's accuser tried to obtain a restraining order against him in August 2021, but that was denied after a four-day hearing.

Bauer filed a lawsuit, alleging "fabricated allegations of sexual assault," against the woman in April 2022, he also sued her former lawyer. The woman countersued in July, with her attorneys saying the claims were not "false, fabricated or bogus."

RELATED Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer to remain on leave through rest of season

Bauer's lawsuit against his accuser's lawyer was thrown out by U.S. District Court Judge James Selma of the Central District of California in November.

In its statement, Major League Baseball emphasized that while the suspension was reduced, the arbitration panel found that Bauer's suspension was justified.

"While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator's decision, which upholds baseball's longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence." the statement said.

