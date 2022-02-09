Dodgers' Trevor Bauer won't face criminal charges after sexual assault allegations

1/5

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on paid administrative leave by MLB in July, due to sexual assault allegations he faced, and did not return for the rest of the season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges related to the sexual assault allegations he has faced since last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. "After a thorough review of all the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the people are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt," the deputy district attorney wrote in a document released Tuesday. Advertisement

The office's ruling ends a five-month review of Bauer's case. A San Diego woman claims Bauer sexually assaulted and beat her in April and May 2021 at his Pasadena, Calif., home.

In June, she was granted a temporary restraining order against the All-Star pitcher. That order was rescinded two months later by a Los Angeles judge.

Bauer continues to deny the allegations and released a seven-minute video on social media after Tuesday's decision.

"You may not be my biggest fan or agree with everything I've said over the years, and that's OK -- I'm not a perfect person," Bauer said in his video. "If you want to judge me for engaging in rough sex with a woman that I hardly knew, that's OK, too.

"In evaluating my life over recent months, it's clear I've made some poor choices, particularly in regard to the people that I've chosen to associate with, but I am not the person that this woman, her lawyers and certain members of the media have painted me to be."

Bauer still could face a suspension from MLB. The league said its investigation into the matter is "ongoing." The Dodgers said they will not comment until the investigation concludes.

Tuesday's decision followed a review of text messages between Bauer and the woman and an investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

"I never assaulted her in any way at any time," Bauer said. "While we did have consensual rough sex, the disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur."

Bauer, 31, signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in 2021. He appeared in 17 games before MLB placed him on paid administrative leave. The league and the MLB Players Association agreed in September to extend that leave through the rest of the season.

Bauer would earn a $32 million salary for each of his next two seasons.