Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres have locked down Mike Clevinger with a two-year contract, but also announced that the right-handed pitcher will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss the 2021 season.

San Diego announced Clevinger's new pact and ulnar collateral ligament surgery on Monday. Sources told MLB Network that the contact is worth $11.5 million in addition to performance incentives. The contract replaces Clevinger's two years of arbitration eligibility.

Clevinger, 29, appeared in eight games last season for the Cleveland Indians and Padres. He posted a 3.18 ERA in four starts for Cleveland before he was sent to San Diego in August as part of a nine-player trade. He went on to log a 2.84 ERA and 2-1 record in four starts for the Padres before elbow issues ended his 2020 campaign.

The Seminole Community College product entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2011 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Indians in 2014 before he made his MLB debut in 2016.

Clevinger has a career ERA of 3.19 and a 44-23 record as a starter. He has appeared in 105 games.