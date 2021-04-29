April 29 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper says his "face is still there" and CT scans came back "good" after he took a 97-mph fastball to his nose in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera hit Harper with the high-and-insider heater in the sixth inning of the 5-3 win Wednesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Mo. The misfire was Cabrera's first pitch of the day. He entered the game as a replacement for Johan Oviedo.
The fastball sailed over Harper's right arm and appeared to skim the bill of his helmet and ricochet off his face. The ball then hit Harper in the chest and went to the backstop. Harper fell to the ground as a result of the high-speed collision.
Phillies coaches and the team's medical staff assisted Harper and helped him to the dugout. The All-Star outfielder had blood near the bottom of his nose.
Harper did not return to the game, but provided an update on his condition Thursday on Instagram.
"Everything feels good," Harper said. "Everything came back good, the CT [scan] and all that kind of stuff. My face is still there.
"We're all good. See you guys soon."
Cabrera, who was noticeably upset when he hit Harper with the pitch, apologized in his post-game news conference. He went on to hit Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius in the ribs with his next pitch, a 94.5-mph fastball.
"I want to again apologize for all the actions that happened," Cabrera told reporters. "Especially to Harper, I really wish him the best, and I hope he has a speedy recovery with whatever it is that happened and then be able to come back to baseball activities.
"The game kind of got away from me at that point. And I'm really sorry for everything that happened today. None of it was intentional. And again, I'm sorry."
The plate umpire warned both teams, who were triggered by the pitches, but didn't eject Cabrera. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout and was ejected.
"I understand why they give the warnings, right," Girardi told reporters. "They don't want things to escalate. They don't want people to get hit. But if a guy hits a guy in the face and a guy in the ribs with two pitches, he's got to go, right? If you're really protecting the players, obviously he doesn't have command. He's got to go."
Cabrera allowed a single to Andrew McCutchen in his next exchange. The Cardinals then replaced Cabrera with fellow relief pitcher Tyler Webb.
The Cardinals host the Phillies in the final game of the series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Busch Stadium.
This week in Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith crushes a three-run home run in the fourth inning for the Dodgers' first hit and taking the lead over the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers
6-5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers in the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (R) celebrates with teammate Joey Votto after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the first inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado slides for a foul ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper for the out in the third inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Cardinals won
5-2. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Justin Williams misplays a baseball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Brad Miller in the third inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brad MIller can't make a catch on a ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado in the first inning. The hit was good fro a RBI double. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies starter Zach Eflin delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winkler (33) celebrates with teammate Nick Senzel (15) and manager David Bell after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers
5-3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager watches his two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret go over the right field wall during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammate Austin Barnes (15) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer is hit by pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias during the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias winds up to deliver in the second inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado goes to his right to snag a ground ball off the bat of the Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez in the second inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals Tyler O'Neill (L) slaps hands with third base coach Ron Warner after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo