April 28 (UPI) -- A Joey Votto two-run double and a no-hit bullpen performance helped the Cincinnati Reds upset the favored Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time in as many days at Dodger Stadium.

Votto delivered the tying and go-ahead runs with a sharp line drive to right field in the top of the seventh inning of the 6-5 win Tuesday in Los Angeles. The crutch double was Votto's only hit.

"We had solid performances from a lot of different guys," Votto told Bally Sports Ohio & Great Lakes in a postgame interview.

"I think we are a good offense, we just have to show it every day."

Reds left fielder Jesse Winker went 3 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the win. He raised his season average to .397 with the performance. Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts went 0 for 4 in the loss.

Winker, who had a go-ahead, extra-innings homer in the Reds win Monday in Los Angeles, hit the first pitch of Tuesday's game over the center field fence for his sixth home run of the season. The blast traveled an estimated 402 feet.

Will Smith answered for the Dodgers with a 422-foot, three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Reds then tied the score in the top of the fifth frame.

Tyler Stephenson grounded out, which allowed catcher Tucker Barnhart to score the Reds' second run. Winker followed with an RBI single to tie the score at 3-3.

Left fielder Matt Beaty gave the Dodgers another lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Reds responded in the next half-inning.

Barnhart led off the inning with a double to right field. Farmer followed with an RBI single to left field. Dodgers starter Walker Buehler struck out Eugenio Suarez in the next at-bat. Relief pitcher Scott Alexander replaced Buehler to face Winker in the fourth at-bat of the frame.

Winker grounded into a force out in his exchange with Alexander. Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos followed with a single to center field.

Votto stepped up to the plate for the next exchange. The Reds star earned a 2-0 lead in the count. Votto then smacked a 3-2 sinker to right field, which allowed Winker and Castellanos to score and gave the Reds a late lead.

The Reds bullpen was strong down the stretch. Reds relief pitchers Carson Fulmer, Heath Hembree and Sean Doolittle combined to allow just one walk, no hits and no runs over the final three innings.

Reds starter Matt Hoffman allowed one hit and three runs in four innings. Buehler allowed seven hits and five runs in 6 1/3 innings for the Dodgers.

Smith went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the loss. Farmer and Castellanos had two hits apiece for the Reds.

The Dodgers host the Reds at 4:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers. The Reds are expected to start right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray.