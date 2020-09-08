Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays handed the New York Yankees their fourth straight loss and 14th setback in their last 19 games with the help of a 10-run sixth inning in Buffalo, N.Y.

Toronto trailed 6-2 before the offensive explosion sparked the 12-7 win Monday at Sahlen Field. The Blue Jays have played home games this season in Buffalo because officials didn't approve for MLB games to be played in Toronto due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen went 1 for 3 with four RBIs, two walks and a run scored in Monday's win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rowdy Tellez and Travis Shaw plated two runs apiece for Toronto.

"Everybody was just having quality at-bats and base hits," Jansen told reporters. "There's so much resilience on this team and momentum. That was obviously a huge inning, but the quality of at-bats with the walks, that's where it started."

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery allowed six hits and two runs in 3 and 1/3 innings before the New York bullpen surrendered the lead.

Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks each hit solo homers for the Yankees in the top of the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Tellez then plated Cavan Biggio with an RBI double in the bottom of the first frame. Blue Jays shortstop Santiago Espinal tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar smacked another solo home run in the top of the fourth inning for a one-run lead. Clint Frazier followed with a two-run double in the fifth inning for a 6-2 Yankees advantage. Hicks then drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth frame to give New York a four-run edge.

The Yankees then replaced relief pitcher Jonathan Holder with Chad Green before they allowed the Blue Jays barrage in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Green walked Espinal in the first at-bat of the half-inning before he forced Jansen to fly out to center field. The Yankees reliever then walked Biggio before he allowed a single to Randal Grichuk, which loaded the bases for Toronto.

Tellez reached base on a fielding error in the next at-bat. Espinal scored during the sequence to cut the Yankees lead to three runs.

The Yankees then pulled Green for fellow reliever Adam Ottavino. Guerrero smashed the first pitch Ottavino threw to right field for a two-run single. Lourdes Gurriel then brought in Tellez with a game-tying RBI single to left field.

Ottavino walked Jonathan Villar in the next at-bat. Shaw then hit a two-run single to center field to give the Rays an 8-6 lead. Ottavino then issued another walk to Joe Panik to load the bases before Jansen stepped into the batter's box.

The Blue Jays catcher earned a 3-1 lead in the count before he ripped an Ottavino sinker into the left center field seats for a 417-foot grand slam.

Andujar had an RBI groundout in the top of the ninth frame for the final run of the game.

Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed six hits and five runs in five innings. Voit went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Yankees right fielder Clint Frazier went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Andujar went 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Yankees.

"We just have to turn the page and have a short-term memory and try to win tomorrow," Green said of the Yankees loss. "We are just going to put it behind us."

The Yankees (21-20) face the Blue Jays (23-18) at 6:36 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Buffalo.