Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who helped guide the New York Mets to a World Series title in 1969, has died at age 75.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

Advertisement

"We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away," his wife, Nancy, and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a statement. "We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you."

The right-handed Seaver -- known as "Tom Terrific" -- won an MLB-best 25 games during the Mets' championship season in 1969, when he captured the first of his three Cy Young Awards.

The Mets paid tribute to Seaver with a post on social media Wednesday.

Official statement from the #Mets on the passing of Tom Seaver. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/tWTxQWlk1o— New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020

Seaver, born Nov. 17, 1944, in Fresno, Calif., played 20 seasons in the majors -- the first 11 coming with the Mets organization. He also played for the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox before ending his career with the Boston Red Sox.

Seaver, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, finished his career with a 311-205 record, a 2.86 ERA and 3,640 strikeouts. Along with his three Cy Young Awards, he was a 12-time All-Star selection and led the league in wins and ERA three times.

The Mets retired Seaver's No. 41 in 1988. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992.

"Tom Seaver's life exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship -- the ideals of a Hall of Fame career," said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

"As a longtime member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Tom brought dignity and wisdom to this institution that will be deeply missed. His love for baseball history, and for the Hall of Fame, was reinforced in 2014, when he pledged the donation of his personal baseball collection to the museum. His wonderful legacy will be preserved forever in Cooperstown."

Following his playing career, Seaver served as a television analyst for the Mets and Yankees and on national telecasts for NBC. He later started the Seaver Vineyards in Calistoga, Calif.