Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Pete Alonso's night at Citi Field began with two strikeouts, but ended with his first career walk-off home run to spark a dramatic New York Mets win over the rival New York Yankees in extra innings.

The Yankees led 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before the Mets staged a comeback to earn the 9-7 win Thursday in Queens, N.Y.

"It was extremely special," Alonso told reporters. "This is a valuable lesson. It doesn't matter what happens, you just have to stay resilient and give your best effort."

The 2019 MLB home run leader chased high fastballs in his first two at-bats to begin his night with strikeouts. The Mets slugger then grounded out and flew out for an 0-for-4 line before the game went to extra innings. The Mets started the bottom of the 10th frame with Dominic Smith at second base, due to MLB's new rules for the shortened 2020 season.

Alonso watched a fastball scream into the zone for a called strike on the first offering he saw from Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu in the Mets' leadoff at-bat of the extra frame. Abreu then tossed in a 97.5-mph inside fastball.

Alonso smashed the offering for a towering shot toward the left-field foul pole. The ball traveled 106 mph off Alonso's bat and left the field in 4.6 seconds for a 404-foot home run to win the game.

The Yankees got off to a hot start with a four-run second inning. Tyler Wade hit an RBI single for the Yankees' first run before D.J. LeMahieu plated Brett Gardner on a sacrifice fly. Luke Voit then connected for a two-run double to left field for a 4-0 edge.

Mets infielder Todd Frazier smashed his third home run of the season in the bottom of the second frame before the Mets rallied for three more runs to tie the game at the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Yankees responded with an RBI single from Gio Urshela and RBI double from Gardner to take a 6-4 edge in the top of the seventh inning. Aaron Hicks added another RBI single in the eighth frame for a 7-4 advantage.

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to one run. Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz walked Urshela to start the top of the ninth inning before he struck out the next three Yankees hitters.

Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman then walked Jeff McNeil in the Mets' first at-bat in the bottom of the inning. Mets designated hitter J.D. Davis then stepped up to the plate.

Davis fell behind 0-2 in the count against Chapman before he turned on a sinker and blasted the pitch to center field for a game-tying, 426-foot solo homer.

The Yankees started the next inning with Tyler Wade on second base, but LeMahieu hit into a double play in the first at-bat of the frame. Luke Voit then struck out to end the half inning, which sent Alonso onto the stage for his walk-off moonshot.

Alonso went 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win. Frazier went 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Mets. Rosario went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. McNeil and Jake Marisnick also had two hits apiece in the win.

Urshela went 2 for 3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored for the Yankees.

Yankees starter J.A. Happ allowed eight hits and four runs in five innings. Mets starter Robert Gsellman allowed four hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Alonso is hitting .209 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs this season.

The Yankees (20-16) battle the Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. EDT and 8:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Mets (17-21) host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Citi Field.