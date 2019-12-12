Anthony Rendon led the National League with 126 RBIs last season with the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon has agreed to a $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic reported the seven-year contract Wednesday.

Rendon's new deal contains no opt-outs, a no-trade clause and no deferred money. The former Washington Nationals star will now play alongside fellow sluggers Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in a revamped Angels lineup led by new manager Joe Maddon.

Rendon, 29, hit a career-best .319 and a career-high 34 home runs in 146 games last season for the Nationals. He led the National League in doubles for the second consecutive season with 44, and led Major League Baseball with 126 RBIs. The first-time All-Star finished third in the MVP race and won his second Silver Slugger Award. He also hit .276 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in seven World Series games, helping the Nationals beat the Houston Astros.

The seven-year veteran entered the league as the No. 6 overall pick by the Nationals in the 2011 MLB Draft and made his debut in 2013. Rendon owns a career .290 average with 136 home runs.

The 2016 National League Comeback Player of the Year led the National League in fielding percentage as a third baseman from 2016 through 2018. He ranks fifth all-time at the position with a .971 fielding percentage.

Rendon is scheduled to take his physical Friday and be introduced Saturday at Angel Stadium.