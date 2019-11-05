New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is a finalist for American League Manager of the Year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit and MLB-best 53 home runs and had 120 RBI this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich is trying to win his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Baseball Writers' Association of America has announced the finalists for the top awards in Major League Baseball for 2019, including Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year.

Voting for the awards took place at the end of the regular season. The top three vote earners for each award were revealed Monday on MLB Network.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout are the finalists for American League Most Valuable Player. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, Washington Nationals first baseman Anthony Rendon and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich are finalists for National League MVP.

The MVP award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. EST on Nov. 14 on MLB Network. Yelich and Mookie Betts won the honor last season.

Astros pitchers Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Charlie Morton are the American League Cy Young award finalists. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer are National League finalists.

The Cy Young award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13. Blake Snell and deGrom were the 2018 Cy Young winners.

Astros designated hitter/outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Rays second baseman/outfielder Brandon Lowe and Baltimore Orioles left-handed pitcher John Means are the finalists for American League Rookie of the Year. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. are the National League finalists.

The Rookie of the Year award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Monday on MLB Network. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani won the awards last year.

For Manager of the Year, Minnesota Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli, the New York Yankees' Aaron Boone and Rays' Kevin Cash are the American League finalists. The NL finalists are Brewers manager Craig Counsell, the St. Louis Cardinals' Mike Shildt and the Atlanta Braves' Brian Snitker.

The Manager of the Year award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 on MLB Network. Snitker and Oakland skipper Bob Melvin won the honors last year.