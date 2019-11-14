Angels' Mike Trout, Dodgers' Cody Bellinger win AL and NL MVP Awards

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger (R) earned 19 first-place votes to beat out Christian Yelich for the NL MVP Award. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received 17 first-place votes to edge Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman for the AL MVP Award. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout earned his third American League MVP Award, while Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger was named National League MVP for the first time in his career, the league announced Thursday.

Trout received 17 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to edge Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who received the other 13 votes. Trout and Bregman were either first or second on all 30 ballots.

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien, who had a career year with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs, finished third in voting.

"I am grateful to have coaches, teammates, family and a wife who continue to support me so I can play the game I love," Trout said in a statement. "To be acknowledged alongside such great competitors like Alex and Marcus is an incredible feeling. I'm truly humbled."

Bellinger earned 19 first-place votes to beat out Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and runner-up Christian Yelich for NL MVP honors. Yelich was named first on 10 ballots and second on 18.

Washington Nationals star Anthony Rendon, who helped guide the franchise to a World Series title this season, received one first-place vote.

Trout, 28, now trails only Barry Bonds for most career MVPs. Bonds, who retired as MLB's all-time home runs leader, finished with seven NL MVP Awards.

Trout set a career high with 45 homers in the 2019 season before sitting out of the Angels' final 19 games due to a foot injury. He also led the majors in on-base percentage (.438) and trailed only Yelich in slugging percentage (.645).

Bellinger clubbed 47 home runs and had 15 stolen bases this season. He became the first Dodgers player to win the NL MVP Award since pitcher Clayton Kershaw in 2014, and the first position player to be named MVP since Kirk Gibson in 1988.