Mets' Jacob deGrom, Astros' Justin Verlander named Cy Young winners

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander won his second career Cy Young Award on Wednesday. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Houston Astros All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander each claimed their second career Cy Young Awards, the league announced Wednesday.

DeGrom, 31, was named the National League Cy Young Award winner after receiving 29 out of 30 first-place votes. He became the seventh NL pitcher to earn the award at least two years in a row, joining Randy Johnson, Tim Lincecum, Clayton Kershaw, Greg Maddux, Sandy Koufax and Max Scherzer.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, the MLB leader in ERA, was the only other player to receive a first-place vote. He finished second in NL voting, while three-time Cy Young winner Scherzer of the Washington Nationals came in third.

Verlander edged teammate Gerrit Cole for the American League Cy Young Award. Verlander got 17 first-place votes compared to 13 for Cole.

Right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton, who left the Astros in free agency, finished third in voting after a strong 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Verlander, 36, became the 20th pitcher in major league history to win multiple Cy Young Awards. He also claimed the trophy in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers, the same season he earned AL MVP honors.

Best in the AL. Justin Verlander is your 2019 Cy Young winner. pic.twitter.com/UBisYKTog0— MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2019

Verlander posted a 21-6 record and led the AL in wins and innings pitched (223). He came in second to Cole in ERA (2.58) and strikeouts (300).