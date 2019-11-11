Mets' Pete Alonso, Astros' Yordan Alvarez win Rookie of the Year honors

Houston Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez (R) edged Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso set a new rookie record with 53 home runs in the 2019 season. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez earned Rookie of the Year honors after dominant performances in the 2019 MLB season, the league announced Monday.

Alvarez, 22, became the first unanimous winner since New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger swept the first-place votes in 2017. Alonso, 24, was a near unanimous selection of the award's 30 voters, garnering 29 first-place votes.

Alonso beat out Atlanta Braves starter Mike Soroka, who received the other first-place vote and finished second. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. finished third in the National League.

Alvarez edged Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means, who came in second place in the American League voting. Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe finished third, while Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez ended up in fourth and Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio fifth.

RELATED Former Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild to join Padres in same role

Alonso set the new rookie record with 53 home runs this season, breaking Judge's previous mark of 52 set in 2017. He became the sixth Rookie of the Year in Mets history, and the first since pitcher Jacob deGrom in 2014.

Your 2019 Rookies of the Year. pic.twitter.com/InxwufNsLo— MLB (@MLB) November 12, 2019

Alvarez began this season with Triple-A Round Rock before being promoted to the majors in early June. In his short time with the Astros, he belted 27 home runs in 87 games, tying the mark for most homers by a rookie who appeared in 100 games or fewer.

Across two levels this season, Alvarez had a .324 batting average and .690 slugging percentage. He tallied 50 home runs and 149 RBIs in 143 games, and his 1.067 OPS in the majors was the highest ever for a rookie with at least 350 plate appearances.