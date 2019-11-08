Alex Bregman, Ronald Acuna Jr. among first-time MLB Silver Slugger Award winners

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit .305 with 47 home runs and 115 RBIs this season. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. hit .280 with 41 home runs and 101 RBIs this season. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman hit a career-best .296 this season with 41 home runs, 112 RBIs and a league-leading 119 walks. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were named among eight first-time winners of Silver Slugger Awards, an honor given to the best offensive player at each position in the National League and American League.

Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado watched his streak of four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards end, with Washington Nationals star Anthony Rendon named the best offensive third baseman in the National League. The award winners were announced Thursday by Major League Baseball.

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver, Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, New York Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger joined Bregman and Acuna Jr. as first-time Silver Slugger Award winners.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, Astros outfielder George Springer and Arizona Diamondbacks/Astros pitcher Zack Greinke joined Rendon in winning the honor for a second time in their careers.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz claimed the honor for a third time.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout won an American League Silver Slugger Award for the outfield for the seventh time in nine seasons.

National League and American League MVP Award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. EST Thursday on MLB Network. Bregman, Trout and Marcus Semien are the American League finalists for the award. Bellinger, Rendon and Yelich are the National League MVP finalists.