ALCS: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton out of Game 4 lineup with quad injury

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton remained out of the New York Yankees' starting lineup for Thursday's Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Stanton, who has been sidelined because of a right quadriceps strain, tested the injury in a pregame workout and ran the bases Thursday at Yankee Stadium. New York manager Aaron Boone told reporters the team has seen improvement with Stanton's quad.

"Today, I felt like he was better," Boone said. "And probably for the first time [we] saw some improvement today, whether he's running 60 percent or whatever."

Boone said Stanton currently isn't an option in the outfield, but there is a possibility the team could use him at designated hitter. The Yankees skipper also said Stanton could potentially play Friday if his quad continues to improve.

Stanton hasn't played since Game 1 of the ALCS on Oct. 12. He sustained the injury while running out a ground ball single in the opening game of the series.

Stanton remained in the contest and belted a solo home run in the Yankees' 7-0 victory over the Astros at Minute Maid Park. He is 3-for-10 with a homer and four walks across four games this postseason.

The team announced Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat third. Aaron Judge will be in right field and bat second, while Brett Gardner shifts to left field and sits in the No. 6 hole.

The Astros lead the Yankees 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. The winner will advance to play the Washington Nationals in the World Series.