ALCS: Astros' Gerrit Cole shuts down Yankees for 2-1 series lead

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole pitches against the New York Yankees in the second inning of Game 3 of their American League Championship Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole pitches against the New York Yankees in the second inning of Game 3 of their American League Championship Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Gerrit Cole turned in another quality performance on the mound as the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Tuesday to grab a 2-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Cole threw seven scoreless innings to win his 19th consecutive decision despite walking five batters for only the second time in his MLB career. The ace pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first and stranded nine runners through five innings, boosting his record to 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in three postseason starts this year.

The 29-year-old right-hander, who is unbeaten in 25 starts since his last defeat on May 22, gave up four hits and struck out seven.

Jose Altuve sparked the Astros' offense with a solo home run in the first inning off Yankees starter Luis Severino. Josh Reddick also belted a solo shot off Severino to give Houston an early 2-0 lead in the second.

In the seventh, Altuve scored on a wild pitch by Zack Britton. Later in the inning, Yuli Gurriel scored Michael Brantley on a sacrifice fly to push the Astros' advantage to 4-0.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to give New York its lone run of the game.

Severino allowed two earned runs on five hits across 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.