Washington Nationals to acquire relief pitchers Daniel Hudson, Roenis Elias

July 31 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals have agreed to acquire veteran relief pitchers Daniel Hudson and Roenis Elias in trades with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, respectively.

Hudson, 32, is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 45 games this season. He is on pace for his lowest ERA since becoming a Major League regular in 2011.

Elias is 4-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 14 saves in 44 games this season. He is 22-24 with a 4.02 ERA since debuting in 2014 with the Mariners.

The Blue Jays are expected to acquire Minor League pitcher Kyle Johnston, according to Sportsnet and The Athletic.

Seattle is expected to acquire pitchers Elvis Alvarado and LHP Taylor Guilbeau, according to MLB.com and The Athletic.

Hudson is 46-35 since debuting with the Chicago White Sox in 2009. He won 16 games as a starting pitcher with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011 but has primarily been a reliever since 2014.

Washington entered play Wednesday with a 57-50 record. The Nationals trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by 5 1/2 games in the NL East Division.

Washington has a 1/2 game lead over the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies for the National League's top Wild Card spot.

Toronto is 42-67 this season. The Blue Jays are 19 1/2 games behind the Oakland Athletics for the American League's second Wild Card spot.