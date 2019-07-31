Tony Kemp is joining the Chicago Cubs after playing his first four seasons for the Houston Astros. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Veteran Major League catcher Martin Maldonado is entering his second stint with the Houston Astros. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros have agreed to acquire veteran catcher Martin Maldonado from the Chicago Cubs.

Maldonado, 32, is hitting .217 with six home runs this year. The former Gold Glove winner went hitless in 11 at-bats with the Cubs.

Chicago acquired Maldonado from the Kansas City Royals earlier this month.

ESPN and MLB.com reported the Cubs acquired utility player Tony Kemp from the Astros. Kemp, 27, is hitting .227 with seven home runs this year.

Maldonado has hit .219 with 57 home runs since debuting in 2011. He hit .231 in 41 games for the Astros last year and played in seven playoff games.

Kemp debuted with the Astros in 2016. He's hit .240 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs in 239 games.

Houston is 69-39 this season. The first-place Astros have an eight-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the AL West Division.

Chicago is 56-50 this season. The Cubs trail the first-place St. Louis Cardinals by one game in the NL Central and are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League's second Wild Card spot.