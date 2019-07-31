Chicago White Sox reliever Nate Jones only pitched 13 games this year before suffering an arm injury. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers have agreed to acquire relief pitcher Nate Jones from the Chicago White Sox.

Jones, 33, was 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA in 10 games this year before suffering a right forearm injury. He is not expected to return this season.

The White Sox acquired Minor League pitchers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro from the Rangers, according to ESPN and USA Today.

Jones has a $3.75 million team option for 2020. The White Sox can buy him out for $1.25 million.

Jones is 22-13 with a 3.12 ERA since debuting for the White Sox in 2012. He has struck out 318 hitters in 291 1/3 innings.

Texas is 53-54 this season. The Rangers are 7 1/2 games behind the rival Oakland Athletics for the American League's second Wild Card spot.

Chicago is 46-58 this season. The rebuilding White Sox are 13 games behind Oakland in the AL Wild Card race.