Jesus Aguilar hit only .225 in 94 games with the Milwaukee Brewers this season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to acquire first baseman Jesus Aguilar from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aguilar, 29, hit .225 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs this year. ESPN and The Athletic reported the Rays, who are 1/2 game behind the Oakland Athletics for the American League's second Wild Card spot, were adding the former All-Star.

The Brewers are expected to acquire 26-year-old pitcher Jacob Faria from the Rays. Faria has a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 innings this year.

Aguilar is a career .256 hitter. He enjoyed a career year in 2018, hitting .274 with 35 home runs and 108 RBIs for the Brewers.

Faria was 9-8 with a 4.18 ERA in three seasons with the Rays. He started 26 games since debuting in June 2017.

Both the Brewers and Rays remain in the playoff hunt. Tampa Bay is 7 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East Division.

Milwaukee is 56-52 this season. The Brewers are two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central Division.