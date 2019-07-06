Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka among three All-Star replacements

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has a 3.86 ERA this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka was one of three replacement pitchers named to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Tanaka was added to the American League roster. Milwaukee Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff and Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez joined the National League roster.

Tanaka replaces Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, who will miss the game with shoulder soreness. Woodruff replaces teammate Josh Hader, who has been bothered by a sore back and will not pitch Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke will miss the game for personal reasons, MLB announced.

Masahiro Tanaka has been named to the AL All-Star squad to replace Marcus Stroman. Felipe Vázquez and Brandon Woodruff have been named to the NL All-Star squad to replace Zack Greinke (personal matter) and Josh Hader. pic.twitter.com/A5xgPbdHek— MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2019

Tanaka is 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 18 starts this season. He was named to the All-Star Game in 2014 but did not pitch because of an elbow injury.

Woodruff is 10-3 with a 3.67 ERA across 18 starts. He has emerged as a breakout candidate for the Brewers and has 126 strikeouts in 108 innings.

Vazquez was an All-Star last season. He has 19 saves and a 2.19 ERA in 32 games this year.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air on Fox.