Home Run Derby: Bracket, odds, how to watch

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is the favorite to win the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- The eight-player field for the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby is set, as Major League Baseball's best sluggers take the field a night before the MLB All-Star Game to see who can hit the most bombs.

Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich will take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in a first round matchup of the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers star against the No. 8 seed Toronto Blue Jays rookie. Yelich is the betting favorite to win the contest at +225, according to BetOnline.AG.

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is a No. 4 seed. He takes on No. 5 seed Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson in the first round. The winner of that matchup battles Guerrero or Yelich in the second round.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the No. 2 seed. He battles Cleveland Indians star Carlos Santana (No. 7) in the first round. Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Josh Bell has the No. 3 seed. Bell battles Atlanta Braves phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. (No. 6) in the first round. The winner of that matchup faces Santana or Alonso in the second round.

The field for the slugfest has an average age of 25.43 years old, making it the youngest group in history.

Odds to win via BetOnline.AG

Christian Yelich +225

Pete Alonso +400

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +600

Josh Bell +700

Alex Bregman +800

Ronald Acuna Jr. +800

Carlos Santana +900

Joc Pederson +900

How to watch

What: 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

When: 8 p.m. EDT Monday, July 8

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Hulu or Sling