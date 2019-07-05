2019 MLB All-Star Game: Nationals' Anthony Rendon out; Muncy, Bieber, Hendriks in

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is skipping the 2019 All-Star Game to rest his body. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon won't participate in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game this year.

The league announced Friday that Rendon is skipping the Midsummer classic to rest his body. Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Max Muncy will replace Rendon on the National League roster for Tuesday's game.

Rendon, who had never been an All-Star choice before this season, has a .310 batting average with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs in 72 games this year. He finished fifth in the primary balloting behind Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant, Josh Donaldson and Justin Turner.

Muncy, who will make his first All-Star appearance, is hitting .276 with 21 homers and 59 RBIs.

In the American League, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber and Oakland Athletics reliever Liam Hendriks were named as replacements for starters Mike Minor of the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays' Charlie Morton.

Morton and Minor are pitching for their respective clubs Sunday, making them ineligible to pitch Tuesday in the All-Star Game.

Hendriks has a 3-0 record with a 3.29 ERA and three saves. As a relief pitcher, he has a league-best 0.96 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 38 appearances.

Bieber has a 7-3 record with a 3.54 ERA for the Indians. Cleveland now has four All-Star selections: Bieber, shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Carlos Santana and relief pitcher Brad Hand.