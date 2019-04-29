Clayton Kershaw's toddler son shows off glacially slow pitching motion

April 29 (UPI) -- Clayton Kershaw's son Charley gave fans a glimpse into the future by showing off his pitching motion after the Los Angeles Dodgers' win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Charley, 2, took the hill following the Dodgers' 7-6 triumph on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The toddler held the ball over his head, possibly communicating with the catcher about which offering he would serve up. He then checked the runners before placing the ball back in his right hand as he eyed the plate for the delivery.

The young flamethrower then kicked his left leg forward while pitching from the stretch. He brought his right arm forward in super slow motion before throwing the ball a few inches. The offering slowly rolled down the mound in front of the toddler.

Charley and his sister Cali also took a jog around the bases with their superstar dad.

Kershaw allowed four hits and one run while tossing eight strikeouts in seven innings in the Dodgers' 3-1 win against the Pirates on Saturday in Los Angeles. The performance led to the left-handed pitcher's first win of the season.

The Dodgers also won of Friday before completing the three-game sweep Sunday. Los Angeles travels for a rivalry series against the San Francisco Giants, starting at 9:45 p.m. on Monday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Kershaw is in line to make his next start this weekend against the San Diego Padres.