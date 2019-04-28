Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols passes Barry Bonds for third on RBI list

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols passed Barry Bonds for third on the MLB's all-time RBI list. Pujols has 1,997 career RBIs. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols passed former MLB slugger Barry Bonds for third place on the all-time RBI list against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The designated hitter blasted a two-run double down the left field line off Royals pitcher Homer Bailey. Mike Trout and Brian Goodwin scored, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Pujols now has 1,997 career RBIs and trails only Alex Rodriguez (2,086) and Hank Aaron (2,297) on the all-time list, according to Elias Sports Bureau. RBIs became an official statistic in the 1920 season.

The 39-year-old slugger, playing in his 19th season in the MLB, entered Sunday's game against the Royals with a career .302 batting average and 637 home runs, which is sixth on the all-time list.

The Angels defeated Kansas City 7-3 in the final contest of the three-game set. Los Angeles beat the Royals in the opener Friday before losing in the second game.

The Angels begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.