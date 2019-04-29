St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings to pick up a win against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals capped off a three-game series with a 5-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds, claiming a 2-1 edge in the National League Central matchup.

St. Louis earned the win in the series finale on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Cardinals starter John Flaherty allowed just four hits in seven shutout innings to earn his third win of the season. Flaherty also had four strikeouts while issuing one walk.

The Reds and Cardinals were scoreless through three innings before Jose Martinez plated Paul DeJong on an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Yadier Molina brought in Marcell Ozuna with a sacrifice fly in the same inning, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 advantage.

Molina helped St. Louis add to its lead in the eighth inning. The veteran catcher smacked a two-RBI single in that frame. Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler also hit an RBI double in that inning, giving St. Louis a 5-0 advantage.

The Reds attempted a comeback in the top of the ninth inning, getting a two RBI double from Scott Schebler, but were unable to climb back from the five-run deficit.

Martinez and Fowler were both 2-for-3 in the win. Molina was 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs for the Cardinals.

The Reds face the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. Monday at Citi Field in Queens. The Cardinals also hit the road for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, starting at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.