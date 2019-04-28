San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .300 with six homers and 13 RBIs in his rookie season. The 20-year-old was removed from the game against the Washington Nationals after injuring himself stretching for a throw. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals with an injury after stretching for a throw at second base.

The Padres have yet to announce the extent of the injury, which took place in the 10th inning.

Tatis did an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second. He was not able to keep his foot on the base.

The 20-year-old laid on the ground for several minutes and attempted to get up and move around to stretch out his legs. He left the field while the play was under review. Umpires ruled that the runner was safe.

Tatis is hitting .300 with six homers and 13 RBIs. On Sunday, he had a career-high three hits and a stolen base in the eventual 7-6 Nationals win in 11 innings.