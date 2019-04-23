St. Louis Cardinals star Dexter Fowler (R) had four hits in a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning of a 13-5 win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Birds blew up the box score after taking a 5-4 lead into the frame on Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Kolten Wong drove in the game's first run with an RBI single in the second inning. Dexter Fowler hit a two-run homer in the fourth frame for a 3-0 edge. The Brewers got a solo shot from Ryan Bruan and a two-run homer from Hernan Perez in the fifth frame to tie the score at 3-3.

Paul Godschmidt hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, giving the Cardinals a two-run advantage. The Brewers' Yasmani Grandal tightened the score with a solo homer in the top of the sixth inning, before the Cardinals erupted.

Brewers pitcher Jacob Barnes gave up a double to Matt Carpenter to leadoff the bottom of the seventh inning. Barnes then walked Goldschmidt before allowing a single to Paul DeJong. Barnes then walked Marcel Ozuna with the bases loaded, make the score 6-4.

Jose Martinez plated Goldschmidt with a sacrifice fly in the next exchange. Yadier Molina followed by plating DeJong with an RBI single.

The Brewers then pulled Barnes in favor of Aaron Wilkerson, but the new reliever didn't fair much better. Fowler plated Ozuna on an RBI single after five pitches from Wilkerson. Wilkerson then walked Wong. Lane Thomas singled in Molina and Fowler in the next at-bat, giving the Cardinals an 11-4 lead.

Wilkerson finally got the second out of the frame by striking out Carpenter, but the Cardinals weren't finished. Goldschmidt singled in Wong in the next at-bat for St. Louis' seventh run of the inning.

DeJong flew out to left field in the next at-bat, ending the Brewers' misery.

"We just kept adding on, taking quality at-bats," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters. "Guys taking their walks, got to stay in the zone, staying with the plan, staying in the middle, staying with the ball and staying in the middle of the plate."

Fowler -- who had four hits -- brought in Drew Robinson with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Travis Shaw brought in the Brewers' final run with a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning.

Fowler was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the win, raising his average to .313 on the season. Goldschmidt was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk in the win.

The Cardinals host the Brewers in the second game of the National League Central series at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.