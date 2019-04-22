Yankees release pitcher Gio Gonzalez from minor league contract

Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Gio Gonzalez has been officially released from his minor league contract by the New York Yankees, making him a free agent and available to any team. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees have released veteran starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez, allowing him to hit the free agent market.

The team announced the move Monday, stating that he will not be added to the team's 25-man roster, making him a free agent.

The lefty had an opt-out clause in his contract that if he was not added to the Major League roster, he could become a free agent. The 33-year-old had signed a minor league contract with the Yankees toward the end of spring training.

Last season, between the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers, Gonzalez went 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA.

In 11 big league seasons, seven in the National League and four in the American League, Gonzalez is 127-97 lifetime with a 3.69 ERA.

With the Yankees' Triple-A team in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gonzalez went 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts.